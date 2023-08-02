Haryana violence | Ensure no hate speech, violence during Delhi protests: Supreme Court to Centre

The Supreme Court directed authorities to prevent hate speech and violence during VHP and Bajrang Dal marches in Delhi-NCR after communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and the concerned state governments to ensure that no hate speech or violence occurs in Delhi-NCR during the marches organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in protest of the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh district.

The court, however, refused to pass interim orders restricting those protest rallies. It said that it hopes there is no hate speech or acts of violence. against any particular community.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti, presiding over the bench. also mandated the deployment of additional police or paramilitary forces and the installation of CCTV cameras and video recordings in sensitive areas.

Communal violence erupted in Nuh when a mob attempted to halt a VHP procession on July 31, resulting in the deaths of six people, including two home guards.

The state government has reported that 116 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident thus far.

The court will hear the case again on Friday, August 4.