CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsHaryana violence | Ensure no hate speech, violence during Delhi protests: Supreme Court to Centre

Haryana violence | Ensure no hate speech, violence during Delhi protests: Supreme Court to Centre

Haryana violence | Ensure no hate speech, violence during Delhi protests: Supreme Court to Centre
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 2, 2023 3:43:34 PM IST (Published)

The Supreme Court directed authorities to prevent hate speech and violence during VHP and Bajrang Dal marches in Delhi-NCR after communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and the concerned state governments to ensure that no hate speech or violence occurs in Delhi-NCR during the marches organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in protest of the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh district.

For LIVE updates on the Haryana situation, check here.
The court, however, refused to pass interim orders restricting those protest rallies. It said that it hopes there is no hate speech or acts of violence. against any particular community.
Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti, presiding over the bench. also mandated the deployment of additional police or paramilitary forces and the installation of CCTV cameras and video recordings in sensitive areas.
The decision came after senior advocate CU Singh, representing journalist Shaheen Abdullah, informed the court that right-wing groups Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have announced 23 demonstrations in various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).
Communal violence erupted in Nuh when a mob attempted to halt a VHP procession on July 31, resulting in the deaths of six people, including two home guards.
The state government has reported that 116 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident thus far.
The court will hear the case again on Friday, August 4.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DelhiGurgaonGurugramHaryanaSupreme Court

Recommended Articles

View All
Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when

Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when

Aug 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak |Future of mobility— here's how e-bikes will scale in a developing country like India 

Leaders Speak |Future of mobility— here's how e-bikes will scale in a developing country like India 

Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X