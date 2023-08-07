Haryana violence: High Court halts Nuh demolition, issues notice to state government

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has halted demolitions in Nuh after taking suo motu cognizance of the violence in Haryana.

A bench of Justice GS Sandhwalia passed an order to halt all demolitions carried out by authorities in Nuh until further orders. The court has also issued a notice to the state government.

The matter will be heard again at 3 pm today.

On Sunday, Haryana authorities carried out demolitions of multiple illegal structures in the Nuh district, which had been at the centre of communal clashes during a religious procession earlier that week. The district administration identified 16 such constructions slated for bulldozing on Sunday.

According to the sub-divisional magistrate, these structures were illicitly erected by troublemakers to facilitate stone-throwing incidents during the recent unrest.

On Saturday, the district administration brought down 12 places, one of which was built on the 2.6 acres of land around the medical college in Nalhar.

He stated on Saturday that the demolished structures were illegal, and the owners had been previously served notices. Some of these owners were allegedly involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. He further emphasised that the demolition drive would persist in the coming days.

This is a developing story.