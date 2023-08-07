Haryana violence: High Court halts Nuh demolition, issues notice to state government

2 Min Read
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has halted demolitions in Nuh after taking suo motu cognizance of the violence in Haryana.
The High Court of Punjab and Haryana, taking suo motu cognizance of the Haryana violence last week, has stayed all demolitions in Nuh.
A bench of Justice GS Sandhwalia passed an order to halt all demolitions carried out by authorities in Nuh until further orders. The court has also issued a notice to the state government.
The matter will be heard again at 3 pm today.
For LIVE updates on the situation in Haryana, check here.
On Sunday, Haryana authorities carried out demolitions of multiple illegal structures in the Nuh district, which had been at the centre of communal clashes during a religious procession earlier that week. The district administration identified 16 such constructions slated for bulldozing on Sunday.
According to the sub-divisional magistrate, these structures were illicitly erected by troublemakers to facilitate stone-throwing incidents during the recent unrest.
On Saturday, the district administration brought down 12 places, one of which was built on the 2.6 acres of land around the medical college in Nalhar.
He stated on Saturday that the demolished structures were illegal, and the owners had been previously served notices. Some of these owners were allegedly involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. He further emphasised that the demolition drive would persist in the coming days.
This is a developing story.
First Published: Aug 7, 2023 1:35 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained
Aug 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut
Aug 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read