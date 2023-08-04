Haryana violence: Nuh Police Superintendent transferred, 3 motorcycles set on fire | Top developments

Tensions persist in Haryana after six deaths in communal clashes, with the Nuh Police Superintendent transferred and security heightened.

Tensions remain high in Haryana after six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in communal clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. Security has been heightened ahead of Friday's prayers and new reports show that chaos has not completely stopped in the state.

Miscreants vandalise Panipat shop

On Friday, police reported that a shop in Panipat, Haryana, was allegedly vandalized by unidentified individuals. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, and the targeted shop, which sold chicken, was situated near the residence of a man who lost his life in the Nuh communal clashes. In addition to damaging the shop, the miscreants also caused harm to two nearby vehicles.

Local residents informed reporters that the area had a history of harmony and brotherhood among its residents, and they believe that the act of vandalism was carried out by troublemakers attempting to disrupt the otherwise "peaceful" atmosphere.

Police have been deployed in the region, and a senior officer from Panipat stated that the matter is currently under investigation.

Three motorcycles burned in Pataudi

On Thursday night, three motorcycles were deliberately set on fire in the Pataudi area, according to police reports.

The incident occurred near Chungi no. 4, outside Rashid Auto Works, where the motorcycles were parked. At the time, a mechanic was sleeping inside the shop. Thankfully, firefighters responded swiftly, extinguished the flames, and rescued the mechanic.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, the Station House Officer of Pataudi Police Station, stated that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Nuh Police Superintendent transferred

In the aftermath of the Nuh clashes, Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave during the incident, has been transferred, according to an official order issued on Friday. Singla will now take charge as the Superintendent of Police in Bhiwani.

As per the government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad, Narendra Bijarniya, who held the additional charge in Singla's absence, will assume the role of the new SP of Nuh. Bijarniya, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order) and assisting in maintaining law and order in Nuh and surrounding areas, will now be transferred and posted as SP in Nuh.

With agency inputs.