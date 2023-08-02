Haryana violence | What's allowed and what's not in Nuh, Gurugram, Delhi and Noida

A few restrictions are in place in parts of Haryana, Delhi and Noida as police stepped up the vigil amid calls for protest by the VHP over the violence in Nuh.

Security has been beefed up and prohibitory measures have been imposed in parts of Haryana, including Nuh, Gurugram, Sohna and Manesar, after clashes broke out between two groups during a procession taken out by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday. Some restrictions are still in place in a few areas as police stepped up the vigil amid calls for protest by the VHP in Noida and Delhi. Here's a detailed look at what is being allowed in these areas and what's not:

Nuh

Section 144 has been imposed and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Haryana's Nuh district till Wednesday. police force has been deployed after a clash broke out between two groups on July 31. Section 144 prohibits unlawful assembly of more than four people, holding of rallies, protests, or processions, without prior permission from the police authorities.

Gurugram

All educational institutions will be closed in the Sohna sub-division of Gurugram. In the rest of the city, all schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. "There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach helpline number '112'," said Gurugram ACP Varun Dahiya (Crime).

According to a Times of India report, the Gurgaon administration has suspended internet services in Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi till further orders. It has also issued a directive, asking all schools to remain closed for physical classes till August 2.

Meanwhile, many office-goers opted to work from home after their workplaces sent out advisories not to travel, a report said.

According to reports, all the fuel stations have been directed not to sell loose petrol and diesel to any person, except in emergency cases in Gurugram.

People have also been asked not to post any content on social media that may hurt the religious sentiments of any individual. "To prevent communal tensions in Nuh district and nearby areas, Gurugram District Administration urges everyone to refrain from posting content on social media that could hurt religious sentiments or threaten harmony," Deputy Commissioner Gurugram tweeted on Tuesday.

Noida

The Noida district administration has put restrictions under CrPC Section 144 in Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Mint reported, saying that the official order is in effect from July 20 till August 3.

Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Tuesday, "Due to protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. Today from 8 AM onwards, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way and going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO."

The restrictions were imposed amid reports that the VHP might be planning protests across Delhi on Wednesday. According to an official note from the VHP, a total of 23 spots have been picked where protesters are likely to hold demonstrations against the alleged attack on Mahadev Mandir in Nuh. The number of places may increase, officials were quoted by News 18 as saying. The organisation will also hold a protest in Noida and has called for a Bharat Bandh to protest Nuh violence.

The protests come a day after fresh violence erupted in Gurugram's Bhadshahpur area when a mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in the area on Tuesday afternoon The mob ransacked some shops belonging to a particular community and also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque in Badshahpur. The Badshahpur market was also shut down, news agency PTI reported.

The violence spread after mobs tried to stop a VHP procession in Nuh on Monday. Stones were pelted and many cars were set ablaze in the incident. Following this, a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram. Five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others were injured in Nuh.

According to reports, the Haryana government said it had registered 44 FIRs and arrested 80 people till Tuesday evening in connection with the clashes.