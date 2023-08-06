Haryana violence: Banks, ATMs in Nuh to be open for limited time tomorrow — Check curfew details here

Banks and ATMs will reopen on a trial basis in Haryana's Nuh district after a week of clashes over a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, with financial institutions operating for a limited window on Monday.

After a week of clashes in Haryana's Nuh district over a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, banks and ATMs will reopen on a trial basis. According to an official, financial institutions in Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, Pingawan, and municipal corporation areas will open for a short window on Monday.

District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata issued an order stating that banks and ATMs will be open on August 7 for a trial run. Banking transactions will be available from 11 am to 2 pm, and ATMs will operate until 3 pm.

Curfew for the movement of the public will also be lifted for 4 hours on Monday, August 7, from 9 am to 1 pm upon the District Magistrate's issues order.

Government offices will also function smoothly on August 7, with employees allowed to enter their workplaces by showing their identity cards. Khadgata assured that normality is returning to the district, and the situation is under control.

Additionally, on Sunday, a free bus service was provided to CET examination centres in five districts, including Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar, and Panipat. This service will continue on Monday, with five bus services available on routes like Nuh-Alwar-Jaipur, Nuh-Alwar, and Nuh-Gurugram.

Following the clashes and attempts to stop the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday, 56 FIRs were registered, and 147 people were arrested. The violence resulted in six fatalities and 88 injuries, as reported by a police spokesperson.

With agency inputs.