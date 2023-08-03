The Department of Home Affairs said the law and order situation remains "critical and tense" in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and "in the territorial jurisdiction of Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district" till August 5, the Haryana government said in a notice on Wednesday.

The additional chief secretary of the Haryana government said, "I am of this view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damages to public assets, and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in districts of Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and in the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district on account of misuse of internet services."

Therefore, the authorities ordered "the suspension of the mobile internet services, all SMS (only bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except voice calls" in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar.

This action was taken to stop the "spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms on mobile phones and SMS", the order said.

Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.