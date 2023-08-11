Haryana violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal to resume yatra on August 28 as schools, buses resume operations in Nuh today

Authorities in Nuh said they were yet to receive an application from the organisation for the march.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have announced their plans to resume the Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh district after it was abandoned on July 31 when communal clashes broke out. Meanwhile, educational institutions in the district are reopening today and state transport services are also fully restored.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a VHP procession was attacked by mobs on July 31. Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.

VHP, Bajrang Dal announce August 28 yatra

On Thursday, August 10, the VHP and Bajrang Dal announced they will resume their incomplete yatra on August 28. However, per a Hindustan Times report, authorities in Nuh said they were yet to receive an application from the organisation for the march.

According to the report, Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khargata said that the administration would look at the situation closer to the date of the yatra before giving permission.

The VHP president, Ajeet Singh, told HT that they are expecting more people on August 28 than the 3,500 that attended the July 31 procession . Counterparts from the Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat chapters have been invited to show the group's "strength and presence."

Singh, however, emphasised that the VHP has "no intention to create any violence but we will be well prepared this time."

Government official Jawahar Yadav, the officer on special duty (OSD) to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on the other hand, has alleged that the government is unaware of the VHP's plans to resume the yatra on August 28.

“The administration will take a call where it is safe and secure for them to take out the religious procession from Gurugram to Nuh. Based on their decision, police protection will be provided to them,” he said to HT.

Schools, buses resume in Nuh today

Schools and other educational institutions are set to open in Haryana's Nuh on Friday after remaining closed since July 31 when communal violence erupted in the district. The Haryana State Transport services will also be fully restored from August 11.

The authorities, however, urged Muslim clerics to offer Friday prayers at their homes and encourage people to follow suit. In the adjoining Gurugram district, Jamiat Ulama president Mufti Saleem Qasmi also appealed to people to not offer the Friday namaz at any open place and asked them to pray in mosques or at their homes.

