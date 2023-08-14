Haryana violence: Curfew relaxed in Nuh on August 14 and 15 — Check timings

2 Min Read
Haryana's Nuh experienced outbreaks of violence following clashes between two groups triggered by an attack on a religious procession passing through the area. The ensuing violence resulted in the death of two home guards and left numerous people, including approximately 20 policemen, injured.
The Haryana government has issued an order granting a curfew relaxation for August 14 and 15 in the Nuh district from 6 am to 8 pm. Furthermore, it directed the police to ensure proper implementation of orders and ease of access to medical services.
District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata, in an order, wrote, "I, Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh do hereby lift the curfew for the movement of the public from 06.00 am to 08.00 pm (14.00 hours only) on 14.08.2023 and 15.08.2023."
The order went on to say, "Superintendent of Police Nuh shall ensure the proper implementation of these orders. In exceptional cases, where the undersigned or concerned SDM is satisfied that it is essential for any person or persons to be allowed to move during curfew hours to seek urgent medical aid, may permit such person(s) for the purpose by issuing him/them curfew passes."
On Friday, the administration extended the mobile internet and SMS services suspension in Nuh until August 13 as the situation remained "critical and tense."
The decision was based on a communication issued by Haryana's home secretary, who wrote, "Whereas it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nuh that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district."
Haryana's Nuh experienced outbreaks of violence following clashes between two groups triggered by an attack on a religious procession passing through the area. The ensuing violence resulted in the death of two home guards and left numerous people, including approximately 20 policemen, injured.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site
Aug 14, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry
Aug 13, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill
Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read