Haryana violence: Curfew relaxed in Nuh on August 14 and 15 — Check timings

Haryana's Nuh experienced outbreaks of violence following clashes between two groups triggered by an attack on a religious procession passing through the area. The ensuing violence resulted in the death of two home guards and left numerous people, including approximately 20 policemen, injured.

The Haryana government has issued an order granting a curfew relaxation for August 14 and 15 in the Nuh district from 6 am to 8 pm. Furthermore, it directed the police to ensure proper implementation of orders and ease of access to medical services.

District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata, in an order, wrote, "I, Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh do hereby lift the curfew for the movement of the public from 06.00 am to 08.00 pm (14.00 hours only) on 14.08.2023 and 15.08.2023."

The order went on to say, "Superintendent of Police Nuh shall ensure the proper implementation of these orders. In exceptional cases, where the undersigned or concerned SDM is satisfied that it is essential for any person or persons to be allowed to move during curfew hours to seek urgent medical aid, may permit such person(s) for the purpose by issuing him/them curfew passes."

The decision was based on a communication issued by Haryana's home secretary, who wrote, "Whereas it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nuh that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district."