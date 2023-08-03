Details of FIR in Haryana violence matter emerge — Mob chanted 'burn them alive'

Haryana violence: The FIR mentions that protesters burnt over 15 vehicles inside the station premises and left only after reinforcements arrived, but kept warning to kill the policemen.

The FIRs lodged by the Haryana police in connection with the violence in Nuh alleged that hundreds of people had surrounded the cyber cell police station, pelted stones and shouted "burn them (policemen) alive". As per a News 18 report, there is an indication of a well-planned conspiracy to attack the police. According to the FIR, protesters burnt over 15 vehicles inside the station premises and left only after reinforcements arrived, but kept warning to kill the policemen.

The FIR pertains to the violence that took place in Haryana's Nuh following a clash between two groups during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession on Monday. Six people have died so far in the incident. Over 100 have been arrested.

"My duty was at Adbar Chowk along with other police officers. A crowd of about 600-700 violent antisocial persons, who were coming from Tauru village, were chanting... slogans. They came towards the police force deployed at the chowk and started pelting stones. The 600-700 persons unruly and violent crowd continuously threw stones at the police," one witness was quoted as saying in the FIR by News18.

"Some of the miscreants even scaled the wall of the police station and started firing at the police staff," Times Now reported. Several cars which were parked inside the police station were burned and two PCR vans were also vandalised by the mob, the report said while citing the FIR.

As per Indian Express, the police then used tear gas and fired into the air to save their lives. "On my order, to disperse the raging mob, constable Pradeep Kumar fired teargas shells... When the rioters continued pelting stones… fellow police officers and I… in self-defence and for protection… took arms from the police station armoury and fired in retaliation in the air," the FIR read.

According to reports, the "rioters" even barged into the police station room and looted two coolers, one inverter, a battery, a laptop, and ASI Suresh’s wallet. "After that, a lot of police force arrived and the rioters abandoned the bus and ran away before threatening us," the Indian Express reported citing the FIR registered at City Nuh police station, based on the complaint of PSI Suraj of cyber crime police station.

Violence broke out after stones were pelted during a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh on Monday. The violence spread to Gurugram over the past two days. Over 40 FIRs have been filed in connection with the Haryana violence. These FIRs mention at least 10 sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and one section under Arms Act. These include:

Section 148:

Rioting armed with deadly weapons

Section 149: Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of the common object.—If an offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object of that assembly, or such as the members of that assembly knew to be likely to be committed in prosecution of that object, every person who, at the time of the committing of that offence, is a member of the same assembly, is guilty of that offence.

Section 332: Voluntary causing hurt to deter public servant from doing his duty

Section 353: Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from doing his duty

Section 186: Obstructing public service from the discharge of duties

Section 427: Mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 (fifty rupees) or upwards

Section435: Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of Rs 100 or (in case of agri produce) Rs 10

Section 436: Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to damage house etc

Section 395: Punishment for dacoity -- imprisonment for life, or with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Section397: Robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous hurt

Arms Act

Section 25: Punishment for certain offences (in this case most probably 1(A) Whoever acquires, has in his possession or carries any prohibited arms or prohibited ammunition in contravention of section 7 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 7