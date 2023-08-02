Haryana Violence: Delhi traffic affected amid protest by VHP, Bajrang Dal activists, SIT to probe clashes

Haryana violence: The protesters hit the streets near East Delhi's Nirman Vihar and Ghonda Chowk on Wednesday, days after the violence in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram claimed the lives of six people.

Activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal held protests in parts of Delhi against the violence that took place in Haryana earlier this week. The protesters hit the streets near East Delhi's Nirman Vihar and Ghonda Chowk on Wednesday, days after the violence in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram claimed the lives of six people.

According to reports, the protests led to traffic jams in many parts of the city on Wednesday, even as police put up barricades to control the crowd. Protests by Bajrang Dal and VHP caused traffic jams at Vikas Marg which connects east Delhi to the central parts of the city.

#WATCH | Bajrang Dal workers hold protest at Delhi's Ghonda Chowk against Nuh violence; police barricades in place to control the crowdVishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a protest call against the recent violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh pic.twitter.com/caHbLS5VEA — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

Amid the ongoing protest, DCP North East Joy Tirkey told news agency ANI that the situation is "normal" in Maujpur Chowk and other areas in North East District. In the wake of the protest call by the VHP, the Delhi Police beefed up security at sensitive places across the city. Security was tightened in the adjoining districts of Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Wednesday: "Due to protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. Today from 8 AM onwards, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way and going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO."

Meanwhile, videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police, news agency PTI reported. Police used drones to keep a watch on the situation.

Later, police said that traffic was normal at Nirman Vihar Red Light.

"Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. "Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly," the Delhi Police said.

As a probe was launched into the clashes, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nuh.

"Six people — 2 home guards and 4 civilians — have died in the violence so far. A total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to ensuring order and public safety,” Khattar said.

Besides, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence in Haryana and the role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes is being probed, state police chief P K Agrawal informed on Wednesday.