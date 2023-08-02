Haryana attack pre-planned by 'mastermind', says state Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that there complete peace and security in the state, but alleged that the recent violent clashes were pre-planned, pointing to a "mastermind" behind the incidents.

There is complete peace in Haryana and everything is in order, the state's Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday morning. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the home minister said that the recent violence in Haryana was "pre-planned" and that there was a "mastermind" behind it. "All this cannot happen without pre-planning," Vij said on camera.

Violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh district have led to the death of six people and left 50 others, including policemen, with injuries. The clashes commenced after a group of miscreants attacked a religious yatra on July 31 by pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

While several educational institutions are closed today, Vij has asserted that the situation is under control. The government is taking the situation seriously and has initiated several measures to investigate the matter and ensure security across the state, he said.

The area has been divided into eight sectors with one police station and an IPS officer in charge in each. IAS officers from Chandigarh have also been called to monitor the situation, Vij said.

Vij highlighted that 41 FIRs have already been filed, and 116 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, specifically from Gurugram and other areas.

The state home minister also touched upon the aspect of police preparedness during the clashes and stated that although they will investigate any potential lapses, their primary focus is to restore peace and order.

He emphasised that the violent acts did not appear to be isolated incidents but rather a coordinated and pre-planned series of attacks, involving simultaneous assaults on multiple locations.

"The kind of violence that was witnessed, from stone pelting to firing and arson, it can not have been a spontaneous event but a carefully orchestrated plan aimed at disrupting peace. We are investigating all facts from all angles," Vij told CNN-News18.

#WATCH | On Nuh clashes, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says "The situation in Nuh is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the district...Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons,… pic.twitter.com/zqzuOFhcWz — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

When asked how such a pre-planned event could have occurred without being detected by the government and police, Vij reiterated that the authorities will look into this aspect as well, investigating the level of information received and measures taken to prevent the violence

The home minister also disclosed that the government is currently examining the information available, including CCTV footage, social media warnings and posters to understand the events leading up to the clashes and identify any possible culprits.

Special committees have been formed, and IPS officers are leading sector-wise investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

Regarding allegations of delays in filing FIRs, Vij assured that he would personally look into the matter and investigate any lapses in the process.

He urged the public to remain calm and not let the situation escalate. People should be carefree and not worry about their safety, Vij said.

In response to Opposition criticism of the handling of the situation, the BJP leader said that this is not the time for politics and that they would address their questions and concerns at a later stage.

On the cyber police station attack incident, the state Home Minister mentioned that the government has already looked into the motives and is actively investigating any negligence or lapses that may have occurred during the incident.