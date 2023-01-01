Haryana minister Sandeep Singh booked for molesting woman coach gives up sports portfolio

The minister, however, has dismissed the accusations as baseless and has called for an independent probe.

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, on Sunday gave up his sports portfolio, saying he has taken this step on moral grounds.

Till the committee gives its report, Singh said, he, on moral grounds, was handing over his sports portfolio to the chief minister.

It was immediately not clear whether he has relinquished his portfolio or resigning from the ministry.

He has been booked on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement at the complaint of a woman coach, police in Chandigarh said on Sunday. The former Olympian had allegedly contacted the coach on Instagram and molested her in his office.

The FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain and a first-time MLA, was registered on Saturday, they said.

"In the matter of complaint made by a lady coach of Haryana against Sports Minister Haryana, a case FIR dated 31.12.2022 under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, 506 of the IPC has been registered at Police Station Sector 26, Chandigarh and is being investigated," a police spokesperson said.

A junior athletics coach from the state had on Thursday come up with allegations of sexual harassment against the minister and filed a police complaint a day later.

The former Olympian has been booked under IPC Section 354 which pertains to assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 354 A ( sexual harassment ), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

After receiving a complaint from the woman coach, Chandigarh Police had earlier said an inquiry will be conducted into the allegations against the minister.

The woman had told reporters on Friday: "I have given a complaint to SSP madam (Senior Superintendent of Police) here. I am hopeful that I will get justice and the Chandigarh Police will investigate my complaint." She has alleged that Sandeep Singh had first seen her at a gym and then contacted her on Instagram.

The coach claimed that the MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra kept insisting that they meet. "He messaged me on Instagram and said my national games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard."

"Unfortunately, my certificate has been misplaced by my federation and I have been taking it up with the authorities concerned," the woman had said.

She, according to her complaint, agreed to meet Sandeep Singh at his residence-cum-camp office here with some other documents she had. When she went there, the minister molested her, she said.

"He... took me to a side cabin of his residence... placed my documents on the side table and placed his hand on my foot. He said when he saw me for the first time, he liked me... He said you keep me happy and I will keep you happy," the woman alleged.

"I removed his hand... he even tore my T-shirt. I was crying and I raised an alarm for help and though all his staff was there, no one helped me," she had alleged.

Asked about the allegations, Sandeep Singh had on Thursday called them baseless and called for an independent probe. "I want an independent probe. We will also get it probed because my image has been tarnished." The minister also said that all details of the woman’s entire life should be looked into.

An order issued by DGP P K Agrawal on Saturday stated: "Complaint has been received from Sandeep Singh, Minister of State, Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana...".

The "allegations in this regard are also circulating on social and electronic media", the order stated, adding that "the committee shall conduct an in depth inquiry into the subject matter immediately and submit its report to this (DGP's) office at the earliest".

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier demanded an impartial inquiry into the allegations, while the Indian National Lok Dal asked the Manohar Lal Khattar government to immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

A biopic on Singh's life, 'Soorma,' was released in 2018 featuring Diljit Dosanjh.

With agency inputs.