Nuh violence: Schools shut, mobile internet suspended after Shobha Yatra call today | What's not allowed

Security has been tightened in Haryana's Nuh and surrounding areas in view of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Shobha Yatra on Monday. Police said that "permission has not been granted to conduct 'Yatra'" and that "only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district, outside vehicles are returned from this point".

"At the Nuh-Gurugram border, we are checking suspicious people before providing them entry. People with ID cards from Nuh are only being allowed to go ahead. Checkpoints have been installed given Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra," Dharambir Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Haryana Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on Monday.

Schools and banks shut, exam postponed

Authorities have ordered the closure of schools, colleges and banks on Monday, PTI reported.

Moreover, the Board of School Education of Haryana announced on Sunday the postponement of the diploma in elementary education exam in Nuh. The exam, which was to take place on Monday, will now be held on September 4. It said the decision to postpone the exam was taken in the wake of the imposition of prohibitory orders and the closure of schools in Nuh on Monday.

Mobile internet shut

Meanwhile, the Haryana government announced the suspension of mobile Internet from August 26 to 28, to curb the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during Monday's rally.

What else is not allowed?

> General movement of the public is restricted.

> Shops are advised to remain closed on Monday

> The district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area, as a precautionary measure. This order will be effective from August 26-28.

> During this period, no person will be allowed to carry weapons such as licensed firearms, lathis, axes and others.

> Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, meanwhile, on Saturday issued orders under Section 3(1) of the Punjab Village and Small Town Patrol Act, 1918, to set up "Thikri Pehra" in all the villages and towns of Nuh district from August 26 to 28. "Thikri Pehra" is based on the concept of people guarding themselves in case of some emergency situation through community policing.

Yatra not allowed

According to news agency PTI, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the administration denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group which is scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7.

However, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Saturday the "shobha yatra" would be taken out in Nuh on Monday and asserted there was no need to obtain permission from the administration for such religious events. The organisation said it would inform the administration about the procession and was open to discussion on its form and size as "we do not want to cast a shadow on G20 event".

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the yatra would be taken out by the Sarva Hindu Samaj of Mewat, not the VHP.

Why heavy security has been deployed in Nuh?

Violence had rocked the Nuh and Gurugram districts of Haryana during a religious march organised by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on July 31. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the clashes and more than 200 were injured. Many vehicles were also set ablaze during the violence. According to police reports, the violence erupted shortly after the march commenced from Edward Chowk in Nuh town.

Therefore, taking a precautionary measure this time, Nuh's neighbouring districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad, have been put on alert in view of the yatra call.