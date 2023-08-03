Haryana violence LIVE: Situation in Nuh remains tense as government imposes curfew, police on high alert

Haryana violence LIVE | Locals in Nuh, Gurugram distressed over procuring ration
Locals have been feeling distressed since curfew was imposed in Haryana's Nuh district following clashes between two groups.
A woman said, "We are facing trouble when it comes to procuring ration items...There is an atmosphere of fear around. We are not sending the children outside...We are very scared at night as well, don't know what will happen..."
Haryana violence LIVE | The situation in Haryana's Nuh district remains tense after violent clashes broke out on Monday. A curfew has been imposed and the police in the area are on high alert. Yesterday, Bajrang Dal workers and the Vishva Hindu Parishad burned effigies in protest. Meanwhile, educational institutions in Gurugram have reopened.