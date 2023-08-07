Haryana violence LIVE | Curfew to be relaxed today in Nuh for 4 hours

Haryana violence LIVE: Curfew in Nuh to be lifted today from 9 am to 1 pm
Curfew for the movement of the public in Haryana's Nuh district has been lifted for 4 hours on Monday, August 7, from 9 am to 1 pm upon the District Magistrate's issues order.
Banks and ATMs will also reopen on a trial basis in after a week of clashes over a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, with financial institutions operating for a limited window on Monday. For more details, check here.
Haryana violence LIVE: BJP President JP Nadda arrives in Surajkund, Faridabad, for party event | WATCH
BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday morning arrived in Surajkund, Faridabad to inaugurate the two-day conference of the BJP regional Panchayat Raj Council. He was received by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
WATCH | Barricading and checking underway in Haryana's Nuh post violence
What's happening in Haryana today?
Exactly a week has passed since violence broke out in Haryana's Nuh district last Monday. Today, the government is relaxing the curfew on a trial basis for a few hours. However, security in the area is still tight with police barricading and conducting checks in certain parts.