Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence

The Badshahpur village of Haryana’s Gurugram was rocked by communal tension in the last two days with multiple shops burnt and many others vandalized by a mob. While, the police claims that the situation is back to normal in terms of traffic movement and market functioning, the reality is far from normal on the ground.

The targeted arson and vandalism in the area has cast a shadow of fear and uncertainty for many, specifically the daily-wage laborers. The Migrant laborers including carpenters and scrap dealers have started migrating to their home villages. The laborers claim that some men on motorcycles came to threaten their landlords on Tuesday late night. Many landlords and shop owners in the area have asked the laborers from the targeted community to go home for ‘some days’.

Grappling with fear and uncertainty, many of these workers fled the Badshahpur village in taxis booked at exorbitant rates. "Our neighbors ran away early morning with their families. The taxi charged Rs 9,000. Three families sat in one taxi and left for Moradabad. We can’t afford that kind of money. We were scared to come out on the road to take local transport. So, we called our shop owner to pick us up and take us to Delhi,” said 31-year old man, who works as a carpenter in a furniture store on Sohna Road. He along with his two friends rents a small room in the Badshahpur village. He says our landlord asked us to leave for some days ‘for our own safety’.

When asked if and when they would come back, the young man said, “as soon as situation is better here. We have to work to eat. We have a lot of responsibility”. He repeatedly asked to not be named fearing an attack while the owner of the furniture shop consoled him to not worry.

Two small shops that were burnt on Tuesday, stand adjacent to AIPL Joystreet, a fancy marketplace. The shops belonged to two men from Uttar Pradesh, one of whom sold Biryani during lunch and dinner time. Both these men had fled the shops one day before their shops were set ablaze. Locals say that they knew of the impending danger after the attack on the mosque in nearby Sector 57. The mob burnt down the mosque and killed the Naib Imam at midnight on Tuesday. The two shop owners haven’t returned since tension started in the area on Monday night. Locals say both of them have fled to their home villages.

The Badshahpur area is also home to many of the house helps who work in the skyscrapers nearby. The area falls in the middle of at least three malls, a few big shopping complexes and many luxury housing societies. The house helps living in the area went to work as usual. Two house helps from Assam, who we spoke to said, “We can’t sit home because of all this. We are scared but we are expected to go to work. Many other domestic workers who live around us are scared too. We have small children at home but when our employers call, we have to go to work,” said a 34-year old woman who works as a house help in a nearby society called Ansal Essensia in Sector 67.

According to eye-witnesses, a mob of 100-150 men holding lathis and raising slogans marched towards the area on Tuesday and set fire to many selected shops and vandalized many others. All these hops were small shanties selling scrap or meat.

The ACP of the area, Manoj Kumar, told CNBC TV-18 that three FIRs of arson have been registered and the police is working towards identifying the culprits. Flag marches are being organized by the rapid action force and security has been beefed up in the area, but an uneasy calm prevails with most shops shut and many people locked indoors in the fear of their well-being.