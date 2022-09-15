Haryana’s new land pooling policy — All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

The Haryana government has released a new land pooling policy 2022 as part of its efforts to protect the interest of landowners and make land banks available for urbanisation and industrialisation.

The policy states that land owners would become partners in the development process and would get maximum benefits through linking of allotment of land with the cost of raw land.

The 2022 Haryana land pooling policy was approved by the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in July. It was later notified on August 22.

Here’s all you need to know about the new policy.

The objective of Haryana’s land pooling policy 2022 is to establish a transparent mechanism for pooling land within the zones identified by the state government for development. It also aims to attract voluntary participation of land owners who were interested in becoming partners in the development process in accordance to the provisions laid down in the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963.

The policy prescribes a timeline that needs to be followed at various stages to protect the interests of land owners and achieve the objective of land development.

Land owners will receive land entitlement certificate under this policy, which can be traded or mortgaged. Only those land owners offering their land for a specific development project will be entitled to be part of the policy.

The state government plans to approach farmers who are unwilling to part with their land when the price offered to them is lesser than the market rate.

With the policy, development agencies will be able to procure around 570 acre of land required to complete the road network proposed under the Gurugram Manesar Urban Development Plan 2031, data from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) revealed.

As part of the plan, the government will take land from the farmers and give back a portion of the developed land to the owners. The share of the farmer will depend on the land rates in the specific area, Hindustan Times quoted a government official as saying.

Even as the government terms it a landmark and attractive policy, the Opposition hit out saying the compensation provided to farmers in the earlier policy was far more transparent that the new one.

“We had a fixed 33 percent annuity, the floor-area rates were marked area-wise; for instance, it was different in Gurgaon than Karnal or for that matter any other district,” Indian Express quoted former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as saying.

