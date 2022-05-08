Haryana attracted investment worth Rs 28,000 crore past year, says Deputy Chief Minister

Asserting that the state offers a congenial environment for businesses to flourish, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said that the state attracted investments worth Rs 28,000 crore in the past 12 months.

Chautala, who also holds Industries and Commerce, Excise and Taxation and Civil Aviation portfolios, said a heli-hub will be set up in Gurugram and it will be the first-of-its-kind in the country and will be built near Dwarka Expressway on about 25 acres. "We have sent a proposal to the Centre in this regard, he said. This will improve the helicopter connectivity, it will prove useful for business, leisure and pilgrimage purposes," Chautala said.

"Big companies are pumping in their investments in Haryana. During the past one year, the state has attracted nearly Rs 28,000 crore investment," he said, referring to investments flowing in the state.

He said auto major Maruti Suzuki is setting up a new plant over 900 acres of land at Kharkhoda in Sonipat district.

ATL company's battery manufacturing unit is coming up in Gurugram district. In the next year, the plant will be operational, he said. The Haryana government had allotted 140 acres of land to e-commerce major Flipkart for setting up its largest fulfilment centre in Asia, in Patli Hajipur in Gurugram, he said.

Grasim is setting up a paint manufacturing unit in Panipat over 80 acres of land, he said. Besides, more investments were in pipeline including in cement manufacturing, he said, while adding "big units which are coming will generate thousands of jobs". He said the Haryana government had recently approved an aerospace and defence production policy which will "give a big thrust to the aviation sector in the state". Meanwhile, to honour the martyrs, the government is naming government schools in villages after them, he said.

New roads of PWD will also be named after martyrs in all 22 districts, the jawans who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, government schools will be dedicated in their name, said Chautala. Replying to question on his party JJP's alliance with coalition partner BJP, Chautala said the alliance was going strong.

"We have successfully run government for two and a half years and will successfully complete our full term and then successfully contest the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls," he said.

About the crop procurement process, he said so far 100 percent lifting of wheat that has come to the mandis has been completed and about Rs 7,330 crore was paid directly to farmers.

This time the arrival of wheat decreased by 50 per cent as compared to the last year, he said. Mustard this year was sown additionally over 1.5 lakh hectares, but only eight farmers came to mandis for selling the crop as the crop was majorly purchased by private players.

Wheat procurement will continue till May 15 in big mandis while in small mandis it will remain open till May 10, he informed. On GST collections, Chautala said Haryana may be smaller state than UP, but its GST collections are almost at par with a difference of about Rs 800 crore only, it may overtake them in tax collections in near future.

Last year, GST collections were over Rs 30,000 crore in the state compared to Rs 35,390 crore (FY 2021-22). Haryana SGST collection last year was Rs 11,959 crore which has increased to Rs 15,115 crore, he said. Haryana is among the states to have requested extension of the compensation mechanism under the GST beyond June 2022.

Overall GST collection target in the current fiscal has been set at Rs 40,000 crore, he said. A special team to prevent GST tax evasion, increased monitoring through various measures has also led to increase in collections, he said.

Talking about the new excise policy 2022-23, he said in the last two years, the government took several steps, which succeeded in preventing leakages and increased excise revenue. Using new technology, CCTVs have been installed in all the distilleries, bottling houses, warehouses, he said.

Last year around Rs 6,400 crore revenue was collected, which this time reached Rs 7,938 crore (FY 2021-22), he said, while adding this year the government has set a target to take the excise revenue to Rs 9200 crore.