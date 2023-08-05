On clashes in Haryana's Nuh, state Home Minister Anil VIj said, "There is a big game plan behind this."

Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij on August 5 said that it seems the violence that erupted in the Nuh district were part of a “big game plan” that led to unrest in the district. He also clarified that there was no prior intelligence input about violence.

“There is a big game plan behind this. People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis (sticks) in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan,” he said. He also pointed out that bullets were fired and that people had already managed to arrange weapons.

“Stones were collected on the roofs and people went to the hills and opened fire,” Vij said, adding that authorities are receiving information that firing incidents were “pre-planned”.

Vij told the media said that a total of 102 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed in connection with the violence and 202 individuals have been arrested. Another 80 people are in preventive detention, the Home Minister revealed.

The Home Minister added that the government is taking necessary actions against those responsible and will conduct thorough investigations to understand if there were any prior inputs about the incident.

#WATCH | On Nuh violence, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says "A total of 102 FIRs have been registered. 202 people have been arrested and 80 are in preventive detention. We are getting information that firing incidents were pre-planned...stones were collected on the roofs and… pic.twitter.com/RgzzQvoXTy — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

He also emphasised that the violence couldn't have occurred without proper planning.

#WATCH | On Nuh violence, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says "There is a big game plan behind this. People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fire, some people… pic.twitter.com/kfioQKYXDd — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

Minister Vij stated that the government is committed to conducting an investigation before reaching any conclusions, and that “internet services will be restored after the situation improves.”

Speaking to news agency PTI, the minister said that he was not informed about any intelligence input regarding the incident. He claimed to have checked with the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Director-General of Police (DGP), both of whom also confirmed that they were not aware of any such information.

However, the minister expressed concern over a viral video featuring a CID inspector claiming to have known everything beforehand. The minister expressed his concern and said that If the inspector indeed possessed crucial prior information, whom did he share it with?

Meanwhile, the district administration demolished illegal constructions near SKM Medical College in Nuh.

On July 31, violent clashed in Nuh erupted during a religious march organised by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh and Gurugram. Two home guards, identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, were killed in the violence and more than 200 were injured. Many vehicles were also set ablaze during the violence.

According to police reports, the violence erupted shortly after the march commenced from Edward Chowk in Nuh town.