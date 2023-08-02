Haryana communal clashes expose glaring gaps in administration

2 Min Read
Almost 14 shops were vandalised in the main market of Bajaur, with the mob primarily targeting shops selling biryani and chicken.
Tensions escalated in Haryana after violent clashes erupted between communities in Nuh District, resulting in six fatalities during a religious procession. The unrest quickly spread to Gurugram, where shops were vandalised and set on fire by a mob in the Batur area. The aftermath of the violence led to protest rallies scheduled in Delhi NCR.
In addition to the destruction of shops, a mosque in the nearby sector 57 of Gurugram was also attacked, resulting in the loss of one life. A fire also broke out in a cycle shop in sector 70, and while the police claim it was under control, the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) to control the escalating violence, and educational institutions have been ordered to remain shut.
Former DGP of Punjab, Shashi Kant, expressed his dismay at the situation, highlighting the failure to follow standard operating procedures and the lack of action despite indications of tension building up for months. He also suggested that central agencies might have sent alerts, but the local authorities failed to take appropriate action.
Yashovardhan Azad, a former IPS officer, echoed similar sentiments, criticising the administration for not arresting an individual known for instigating violence despite being a wanted murderer in another case.
He emphasised the need for criteria to be followed during processions, including a ban on carrying weapons and raising provocative slogans.
