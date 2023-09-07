Haryana government announces Janmashtami holiday for schools on Sept 7

The Haryana government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and government departments on Thursday, September 7 for Janmashtami. The government issued a notification on Tuesday announcing the gazetted holiday on Thursday to clear the confusion over the holiday as Janmashtami is being celebrated for two days this year.

Earlier, the government calendar released earlier, the Janmashtami holiday was listed on September 6.

A gazetted notification has been issued to all schools and institutions informing them about the revised holiday.

“It is hereby notified that Thursday, September 7, 2023, shall be observed as Gazetted Holiday in the Departments/ Boards/ Corporations, Educational and other Institutions under the Haryana Government on account of festival 'Janmashtami' instead of Wednesday, September 6,” a notification from the Human Resources Department read.

हरियाणा सरकार ने जन्माष्टमी के त्योहार के अवसर पर 7 सितम्बर, 2023 को राजपत्रित अवकाश करने की घोषणा की है। पहले यह अवकाश 6 सितम्बर को अधिसूचित किया गया था। इस संबंध में मुख्य सचिव की ओर से अधिसूचना जारी की गई है।#Haryana #DIPRHaryana pic.twitter.com/FO3m1xSgcK — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) September 5, 2023

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the Ashtami Tithi was falling on both September 6 and 7. According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami Tithi started at 3:37 p.m. on September 6 and will end at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday. That’s why there was confusion over the Janmashtami holiday.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Delhi, all schools will remain closed from September 7 to September 10 on account of the G20 Summit and Janmashtami. Delhi Metro operations and road routes are also expected to remain affected during the G20 Summit.