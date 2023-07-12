Watch | Flooding hits Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's Ambala residence

The situation in parts of Haryana continued to be dire due to heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding. Ambala experienced significant disruption to normal life as many districts received moderate to heavy rainfall.

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij Ambala's house was left partially submerged in water after three days of incessant downpours in the state.

This comes as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted an aerial survey of areas and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents. Khattar later travelled to Ambala, where he was accompanied by Anil Vij. Later, the chief minister held a meeting with the district administration officials.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the district administration officers to first ensure timely drainage of water from the waterlogged areas. “If the administration needs more pumps to drain the water, they should immediately make arrangements at their level or inform the headquarters.”

“Financial assistance will also be provided to the poor and others whose houses have been affected by the rain,” Khattar assured the Ambala residents.