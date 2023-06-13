Haryana farmers call off protest as govt agrees to minimum support price for sunflower seeds

On Tuesday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced the suspension of protests, expressing satisfaction with the government's decision to meet their demands.
Haryana farmers have called off their protest after the state government agreed to pay the minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds on Tuesday, June 13.
He stated, "We are ending our protest. The blocked roads will be opened today. We were protesting so that our crops are purchased at MSP. We will keep fighting for MSP across the country. Our leaders will also be released soon. Cases filed against our leaders will be taken back."
While acknowledging the government's commitment to paying MSP, farmer leader Karam Singh Mathana emphasised that the issue of MSP remains unresolved. However, he regarded the meeting with the government as successful, stating, "Today, the government has agreed to fulfill our demand."
The farmers' protest had caused significant disruption to traffic on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway, inconveniencing commuters and transport services.
The blockade was intended to draw attention to the farmers' plea for a fair price for their sunflower crop, highlighting the need for consistent implementation of MSP across the country.
With inputs from ANI
