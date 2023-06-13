CNBC TV18
Haryana farmers call off protest as govt agrees to minimum support price for sunflower seeds

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 11:43:18 PM IST (Published)

On Tuesday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced the suspension of protests, expressing satisfaction with the government's decision to meet their demands.


Haryana farmers have called off their protest after the state government agreed to pay the minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds on Tuesday, June 13.
On Tuesday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced the suspension of protests, expressing satisfaction with the government's decision to meet their demands.
X