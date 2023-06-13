Haryana farmers call off protest as govt agrees to minimum support price for sunflower seeds

On Tuesday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced the suspension of protests, expressing satisfaction with the government's decision to meet their demands.

Haryana farmers have called off their protest after the state government agreed to pay the minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds on Tuesday, June 13.

#WATCH | Farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra end their protest and start celebrations after Government agrees to fulfil their demands. Farmers were protesting over their demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on sunflower seeds. pic.twitter.com/FWKopOjj27— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

