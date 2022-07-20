Haryana DSP killing: People demand immediate action; markets and schools shut in Tauru | Top developments

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) probing illegal stone-mining was killed on Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him, officials said. The truck's cleaner was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with the police.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh's gunman and the driver jumped aside to safety as the stone-laden dumper-truck headed towards them. Singh was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has promised tough action in the incident. Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal visited the spot in Nuh and told reporters that a case of murder has been registered. He said police teams are conducting raids to track down others involved in the killing.

Here are the top developments:

# Various organisations, including the Haryana PWD workers' union and school teacher association, took out a march demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Schools were shut in the town.

# One person has been arrested. Raids are being conducted at different locations, says Varun Singla, SP Nuh.

# Tauru DSP Surendra Singh's Ashok Manju demands either a judicial or CBI inquiry.

"It'd be good if a judicial or CBI inquiry happens. Everything will be made clear then. Mining officials too should be interrogated. Person who gave him tip-off is a matter of investigation. Was he in touch with my brother earlier too? What if this was a conspiracy to kill him? He was cruelly crushed under a truck," says Manju.