Haryana Bandh: Protestors block Rohtak-Delhi National Highway in support of wrestlers

Demands of the protesting farmers also included the resignation of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, and the construction of the SYL canal to be handed over to the Army.
Farmers and Khap members blocked the Rohtak-Delhi National Highway in the Jhajjar district for about two hours as part of a 'Haryana Bandh' call given in support of protesting wrestlers.
The blockade was lifted after over two hours following assurance to the protesters that their demands will be taken up with the authorities concerned, Haryana officials said to PTI.
This protest was led by Ramesh Dalal, a senior leader of the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, who squatted on NH-9 in Bahadurgarh. Some of his protesters also tried to squat on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway only to be defied by police dispersed.
The strike call did not have any impact on other parts of the North Indian state. Dalal demanded fulfilment of a list of 25 demands including justice for wrestlers protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a loan waiver for farmers, legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price (MSP).
First Published: Jun 14, 2023 6:02 PM IST
