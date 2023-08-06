Haryana authorities raze illegal structures used to throw stones during Nuh violence

Ashwani Kumar, the sub-divisional magistrate, claimed that the structures were built in an illegal manner by the hooligans to throw stones amidst the recent mishaps.

Haryana authorities on Sunday demolished multiple illegal structures in the Nuh district that was the centre of communical clashes during a religious procession earlier this week. The district administration has earmarked 16 such constructions that are set to be bulldozed on Sunday.

Ashwani Kumar, the sub-divisional magistrate, claimed that the structures were built in an illegal manner by the hooligans to throw stones amidst the recent mishaps. The curfew is reportedly being relaxed on Sunday with people being permitted to purchase essential goods from 9am to 12 noon. On Saturday, the district administration brought down 12 places, one of which was built on the 2.6 acres of land around the medical college in Nalhar.

"These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue," SDM Kumar had said on Saturday.

Also Read:

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday. A four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India is, meanwhile, expected to visit the violence=affected areas of Gurugram and Nuh on Sunday.

A mahapanchayat of the Hindu community is also underway in Tigra village to protest against the arrest of four youths in connection with the burning of a mosque in Sector-57 of Gurugram and the killing of its Naib Imam during the peak of violence last week. The participants claim those arrested have nothing to do with the case. The administration is on high alert and heavy police force has been deployed in the entire area.

(With inputs from PTI)