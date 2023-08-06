CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsHaryana authorities raze illegal structures used to throw stones during Nuh violence

Haryana authorities raze illegal structures used to throw stones during Nuh violence

Haryana authorities raze illegal structures used to throw stones during Nuh violence
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 6, 2023 3:16:58 PM IST (Published)

Ashwani Kumar, the sub-divisional magistrate, claimed that the structures were built in an illegal manner by the hooligans to throw stones amidst the recent mishaps.

Haryana authorities on Sunday demolished multiple illegal structures in the Nuh district that was the centre of communical clashes during a religious procession earlier this week. The district administration has earmarked 16 such constructions that are set to be bulldozed on Sunday.

Ashwani Kumar, the sub-divisional magistrate, claimed that the structures were built in an illegal manner by the hooligans to throw stones amidst the recent mishaps. The curfew is reportedly being relaxed on Sunday with people being permitted to purchase essential goods from 9am to 12 noon. On Saturday, the district administration brought down 12 places, one of which was built on the 2.6 acres of land around the medical college in Nalhar.
"These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue," SDM Kumar had said on Saturday.
Also Read:
Haryana Home Minister says 'big game plan' behind Nuh violence, 102 FIRs registered
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday. A four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India is, meanwhile, expected to visit the violence=affected areas of Gurugram and Nuh on Sunday.
A mahapanchayat of the Hindu community is also underway in Tigra village to protest against the arrest of four youths in connection with the burning of a mosque in Sector-57 of Gurugram and the killing of its Naib Imam during the peak of violence last week. The participants claim those arrested have nothing to do with the case. The administration is on high alert and heavy police force has been deployed in the entire area.
(With inputs from PTI)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HaryanaRiots

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Aug 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X