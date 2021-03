Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has given his approval to the bill that reserves 75 percent of the private sector jobs with gross salary up to Rs 50,000 per month for the natives of Haryana, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Last year, the Haryana state assembly had passed the legislation. Chautala stated that the youth of the state will now get 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs. Further, he said that they would get a reservation in every company, society, and trust. Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) had formed the government in the state in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after winning 10 of the 90 seats. His party's main election promise was a reservation in the private sector for locals.

What do we know so far?

Last year, Chautala had tabled the bill in the Haryana assembly making it compulsory for the private sector firms to reserve 75 percent of jobs with a salary up to Rs 50,000 per month for the locals. The bill also consists of a clause that can be invoked by companies in case appropriate local candidates cannot be found. In such cases, they have to inform the government of such a step before hiring someone from outside.

What are the implications?

The government has said that firms have to register details of all employees getting up to Rs 50,000 per month. It added that companies failing to do so within three months of the bill becoming law will attract penalties. According to the Haryana government, the reservation will be “socially, economically and environmentally desirable”.

Apart from this, Haryana is going through a phase of turmoil due to farmers' protests against the Centre’s three new agriculture laws. And not everything seems to be going well within the BJP-JJP alliance. There have been rumours of tension within the alliance over the farmers’ protest.

What does the Constitution say?

According to Article 16 of the Constitution, every citizen of India has been guaranteed equal treatment under law in matters of public employment. The article forbids the state from discriminating on grounds of place of birth or residence.