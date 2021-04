A total of 1,710 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine were stolen from a government hospital in Jind district of Haryana, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place at the PP Medical Centre.

The stolen vaccine includes 1,270 doses of Covishield and 440 doses of Covaxin were stolen from the hospital, SHO of Civil Lines police station Rajender Singh said. "The accused did not touch any other vaccine, medicine, cash, etc. lying in the store," he said.

Haryana: 1710 doses of #COVID19 vaccine, including 1270 of Covishield & 440 of Covaxin, stolen from PPC centre at Civil Hospital in Jind, files stolen too. Centre's incharge says, "I'll also check our main store that keeps supply for entire district. I'll also inform officials." pic.twitter.com/QqAZqa23CM — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

The matter was reported when a sanitation worker found the locks of the store and deep freezer broken on Thursday morning. "The video footage shows two people committing the crime. We are investigating the matter," the police said.

A health department official in Jind said there are still enough doses of the vaccine available.

The official said that 1,000 additional doses each of the two vaccines would be available at the civil hospital, adding that 6,000 doses of Covishield would reach the hospital by the evening.

A case was registered and police were investigating the matter, the SHO said.