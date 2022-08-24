Hartalika Teej 2022: Check date, time, rituals and rules

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Hartalika Teej is a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati and is celebrated by Hindu women in several parts of the country by observing a fast.

Hartalika Teej is one of the three main festivals of Teej celebrated by Hindu women. Hartalika Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati and this age-old tradition is observed by devotees in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

Hartalika Teej is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, according to the Hindu Panchang. Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati are worshipped, unmarried and married women fast on this day.

Date and Time

This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 30, 2022. As per a Times News report, the Tritiya Tithi will be effective from 3:20 PM on August 29 to 3:33 PM on August 30.

The mahurat for Hartalika prataha kaal puja will be 5:58 AM to 8:31 AM on August 30.

Rules of Hartalika Teej vrat (fast) 2022

During the fast, there should be no intake of water. Devotees can have water the next day after the vrat.

Once the Hartalika Teej Vrat is started by a person, it cannot be left unfinished, and all the rites and rituals must be performed.

On the night of Hartalika Teej vrat, devotees can stay awake at night and celebrate while singing religious hymns.

Significance

According to the legend associated with Hartalika Teej, when Devi Parvati wanted to marry Shiva, her father was against the alliance as he had already accepted Lord Vishnu's marriage proposal. Therefore, Devi Parvati with the help of her friends went into hiding in a dense forest. Devi Parvati had earlier performed intense penance to please Lord Shiva, and this time she succeeded in winning his attention as well as his heart.

Therefore, on this day, Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati are worshipped as married women pray for a blissful married life, while unmarried girls wish for a companion of their liking.