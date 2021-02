A Twitter exchange between Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Chhattisgarh Health Minister Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo over the safety of Covaxin intensified on Friday with the latter continuing to seek suspension of the vaccine’s supply to the state.

It all started when Deo tweeted on February 11 about having written to Vardhan, urging him not to supply the indigenously developed vaccine until the phase-3 clinical trials are completed. He raised concerns over the expiry date missing from the vials.

Wrote to hon'ble union minister of health @drharshvardhan ji addressing the concern of Chhattisgarh govt regarding the supply of COVAXIN to the state.



The primary concerns of the state are :

▪️The inhibitions regrading the incomplete 3rd phase trials of COVAXIN (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xLNj43hwRR — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) February 11, 2021

Vardhan, on his part, did not take the request kindly. He lambasted the senior Congress leader on the microblogging platform, stating that it was "not befitting of a state minister" to cast such aspersions and "further vested interests".

Is it really befitting of a state's Health Minister Sh @TS_SinghDeo Ji to stoke inhibitions regarding efficacy of #COVID19Vaccine?



In such unprecedented times, you should help address any vaccine hesitancy & do what's in best interest of people, not further vested interests ! pic.twitter.com/sag1wy0q2T — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 11, 2021

No one ready to bow down, the Chhattisgarh Minister on Friday stuck to his earlier request and responded to Vardhan’s scathing remark with a five-part reply. He started off by saying that the inhibitions and concerns regarding Covaxin should not be taken lightly when reports of the vaccine’s phase 3 trials are awaited.