Hardik Patel joins BJP months ahead of Gujarat polls

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. The Gujarat Patidar leader's move comes ahead of the state Assembly elections due later this year.

Ahead of joining the saffron party, Patel tweeted, "I will start a new chapter today with the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi."

The BJP has been in power in the state for over two decades.

Patel, 28, had in 2015 led a violent agitation seeking quota for his Patidar community and was a strong critic of the BJP in the past. The then BJP government in Gujarat had booked the firebrand leader in several cases, including on the charge of sedition.

Patel joined the Congress in 2019 and was later made the state unit's working president. He quit the party in May.