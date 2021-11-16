Hardik Pandya refutes reports of Rs 5 crore worth wrist watches seized by Mumbai Customs Dept

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday refuted reports of his two luxury wristwatches being seized by the officials of the Customs Department. Pandya said all allegations against him are unfounded.

"Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media. I voluntarily went to the Mumbai airport customs department to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty," Pandya tweeted.

While the media report claimed that the luxury watches were worth Rs 5 crore, Pandya said the cost was around Rs 1.5 crore.

According to ANI, officials of the Customs Department had seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore of Pandya when he was returning from Dubai on Sunday night (November 14). The cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches, the report alleged.

Pandya was part of the Indian cricket team that went to UAE for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.