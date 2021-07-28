Harappan city Dholavira is India's 40th addition to UNESCO’s World Heritage list

India has added another feather in its cap as Harappan city Dholavira in Kutch district of Gujarat made it to the UNESCO's (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) World Heritage sites list. It’s India’s 40th addition to the coveted list of world monuments and the fourth such site from Gujarat.

“Dholavira: A Harappan City, in India, just inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Congratulations!” tweeted UNESCO. The decision was taken at the 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

After UNESCO's announcement, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said India is now in the global “Super-40 club” in terms of UNESCO approved world heritage sites.

अपने साथी भारतीयों के साथ यह साझा करते हुए बहुत गर्व हो रहा है कि धोलावीरा अब भारत का 40वां खजाना है, जिसे @UNESCO के विश्व विरासत स्थल शिलालेख की सूची में शामिल किया गया है।



विश्व धरोहर स्थल शिलालेखों के सुपर 40 क्लब में प्रवेश करते हुए भारत के मुकुट में एक और रत्न जुड़ गया है। pic.twitter.com/1ZFdq3r0Rl — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 27, 2021

Earlier, Telangana’s Kakatiya era Rudreswara Ramappa temple in Warangal district also received the much sought-after recognition from UNESCO on July 25.

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.



The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021

India can nominate a site to be included in UNESCO’s coveted list as it has signed the World Heritage Convention pledging to protect its natural and cultural heritage. The four-step process involves inclusion in the tentative list; submission of nomination proposals; evaluation by UNESCO’s advisory bodies and then the final decision by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

There are 40 sites from India which have got the UNESCO’s World Heritage sites status under different categories. These sites include 32 in cultural, 7 in natural, and one in mixed categories.

Waiting in the wings

In its tentative list of 46 probable sites to get the World Heritage tag, India included the following in recent years— Garo Hills Conservation Area (GHCA) (2018); the historic ensemble of Orchha (2019); Iconic Riverfront of the Historic City of Varanasi (2021); Temples of Kanchipuram (2021); Hire Benkal, Megalithic Site (2021); Bhedaghat-Lametaghat in Narmada Valley (2021); Satpura Tiger Reserve (2021); and Serial Nomination of Maratha Military Architecture in Maharashtra (2021).