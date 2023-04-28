Operation Kaveri: India's only woman C-17 pilot Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai rescues Indians from Sudan

She is the only woman officer in the aircraft's squadron, which is based at the Hindon Air Force Station.
Indian Air Force's first and only woman pilot of the heavy-lift transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster, Flight Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai, took part in Operation Kaveri, India's mission to bring back its citizens safely from the strife-torn Sudan, according to official sources on Thursday.
Boparai is the first and only woman pilot in the Indian Air Force to fly the C-17 transport aircraft which can carry over 70 tonnes of load in one go.
The C-17 Globemaster is the largest aircraft asset of the Indian Air Force, and Boparai piloted it from Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad to Jeddah and from Jeddah to Mumbai carrying evacuees.
ALSO READ | Operation Kaveri brings around 1,100 Indians back home from Sudan — The journey so far in pictures
She is the only woman officer in the aircraft's squadron, which is based at the Hindon Air Force Station.
Boparai was seen helping an elderly lady board the aircraft in Jeddah.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared images of the evacuees after they landed in Mumbai, and the total number of Indians brought home from Sudan so far stands at 606.
India is looking to rescue more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation before the end of a tenuous ceasefire agreement between the regular army and a paramilitary force.
"Our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying. 246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon, travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster. Happy to see them off at Jeddah airport. #OperationKaveri," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted earlier on Thursday.
With agency inputs.
