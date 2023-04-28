English
Operation Kaveri: India's only woman C-17 pilot Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai rescues Indians from Sudan

Apr 28, 2023

She is the only woman officer in the aircraft's squadron, which is based at the Hindon Air Force Station.

Indian Air Force's first and only woman pilot of the heavy-lift transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster, Flight Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai, took part in Operation Kaveri, India's mission to bring back its citizens safely from the strife-torn Sudan, according to official sources on Thursday.

Boparai is the first and only woman pilot in the Indian Air Force to fly the C-17 transport aircraft which can carry over 70 tonnes of load in one go.
The C-17 Globemaster is the largest aircraft asset of the Indian Air Force, and Boparai piloted it from Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad to Jeddah and from Jeddah to Mumbai carrying evacuees.
X