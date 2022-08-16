Har Ghar Tiranga: Here is how to appropriately dispose of the national flag

By CNBCTV18.com

Citizens should follow the rules stated in the Flag Code of India 2002 to remove and store the national flag or dispose of it after use on Independence Day. The government launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15 urging all citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes to mark the 75 years of independence. The campaign ended on Monday and those who participated in it will now have to bring down the Indian national flag and store or dispose of it respectfully.

Here is a look at how the national flag can be stored or disposed of.

Storing the national flag

The Ministry of Culture had earlier shared a guide on how to correctly fold the national flag. Through a tweet, the ministry laid down four steps to fold the national flag correctly.

Step 1: After bringing down the Indian national flag, it must be placed horizontally.

Step 2: The two bands, saffron and green, will have to be folded beneath the white band.

Step 3: The citizens need to fold the white band in such a manner that the Ashoka Chakra is visible with parts of the saffron and green bands.

Step 4: They need to carry the folded Indian national flag in their arms or palms and store it in a safe place.

Disposing of a damaged flag

According to the Flag Code of India, a damaged or soiled national flag has to be destroyed “as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering the dignity of the National Flag.”

Paper flags

Paper flags, mostly used by children, should not be discarded on the ground. Like damaged flags, the ones made of paper should be discarded in private, “keeping in mind the dignity of the National Flag.”

Penalty and imprisonment

Violations of the provisions laid down under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which also lays down rules to prevent insult to the national flag, can lead to fine or imprisonment up to three years. Some of these rules are mentioned below.

The national flag cannot be used as a drapery in any form, except in state funerals or armed forces or other para-military forces funerals.

The flag cannot be part of a costume, uniform or accessory that is worn below the waist of any person.

The national flag cannot be used as embroidery or print on handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments, cushions, or any dress material.

There can be no lettering or inscription on the national flag.

The citizens must ensure that the flag does not touch the ground or the floor or trail in water intentionally.

Flags cannot be used to cover a building.

The tricolour cannot be displayed intentionally with the ‘saffron’ down.