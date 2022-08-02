Har Ghar Tiranga — you can buy the Tricolour online at ePostoffice portal

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Department of Post has announced that the Tricolour will be sold online through ePostoffice portal. Citizens can also buy the Indian flag from an authentic government marketplace at just Rs 25.

As per the announcement, the sale and distribution of the national flag through the ePostoffice portal will start from August 1, 2022. It has also ordered the post offices to deliver the flags as soon as possible as the sale window is very narrow just before Independence Day.

As per the conditions, customers will not be allowed to cancel once an order is placed. Once the payment is confirmed, the delivery of the flag will be made free of cost by the nearest post office.

Besides www.indiapost.gov.in, the national flags are also available for sale on other e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been launched as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of India’s independence. The campaign encourages citizens to hoist the Tricolour in their homes for three days starting from August 13 to August 15, 2022.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had amended the Flag Code of India 2002 to allow the Indian flag to be hoisted day and night at the homes of people. Earlier, the Tricolour was allowed to be hoisted only from sunrise to sunset.

As part of an earlier amendment, the MHA also allowed the making of Indian flags from polyester and machine-made flags. As per the new rules, the National Flag of India can be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine-made from cotton/polyester/wool/silk khadi bunting.

