With the pledge to strengthen the country's Har Ghar Tiranga Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to hoist the Tricolour or display it in their homes for three days — between August 13 and 15 August. Over 100 crore people are expected to participate in the campaign "to re-dedicate themselves to the service of Mother India" the government said, estimating that the tricolour will be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses across the country for those three days.

The Culture Ministry said 81,124 flags were "pinned" till 10:30 am on Friday. It was on July 22 in 1947 that the national flag was adopted

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being carried out under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. As part of it, all the government and public sector establishments, educational institutions, commercial establishments, NGOs, restaurants, shopping complexes, toll plazas and police stations will be painted in the colours of the national flag starting July 22.

People can participate in the campaign and get featured on the government website

People can also ‘Pin a Flag’ virtually at a website created by the Ministry of Culture. One can also post a 'Selfie with Flag' on the site. Here's how to do it:

Visit the site

Click on "pin a flag"

Social Login or fill in your details. You can also add a profile picture

Allow your location access

Pin a flag in your location

"Today, 22nd July has special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru," PM Modi said in a tweet Friday morning.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that from July 22, the national flag should appear on the homepage of all state government websites while citizens should also be encouraged to display the tricolour on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media accounts. People should also take a selfie with the tricolour and upload it on the website of the culture ministry, Shah said.

The campaign would be promoted through advertisements by state governments and chief ministers would request TV channels and local channels, and then they would also take this forward through small programmes. The central government has made arrangements for the production of three types of flags and they will be available at post offices and people would also be able to buy the tricolour online, it said.