'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Here is how to fold the national flag

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, urging citizens to display or hoist the national flag at their homes between August 13 and 15.

The Ministry of Culture has also shared a guide on how to correctly fold the national flag as the tricolour, a symbol of national pride, should be kept properly.

A set of laws and conventions known as the Flag Code of India 2002 was introduced on January 26, 2002, to govern the use, display, and hoisting of tricolour in the country. The Flag Code was amended on December 30, 2021, allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk, and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven, and machine-made flags. Before the amendment, polyester and machine-made flags were not allowed.

Another amendment through an order on July 20, 2022, allowed the national flag to be hoisted or displayed in the open at the house of the public day and night. Before this amendment, tricolour was allowed to be flown only from sunrise to sunset.

How to fold the national flag?

Through a tweet, the ministry laid down four steps to fold the national flag correctly.

Step 1: The Indian national flag must be placed horizontally. Step 2: The saffron and green bands need to be folded beneath the white band. The saffron and green bands need to be folded beneath the white band.

Step 3: The white band needs to be then folded in such a manner that only the Ashoka Chakra is visible with parts of the saffron and green bands.

Step 4: The folded Indian national flag needs to be carried in arms or palms to store it in a safe place.