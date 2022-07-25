Har Ghar Jal Utsav launched to follow up tap-water-for-all scheme

As part of the Har Ghar Jal scheme to provide running potable tap water to rural households, the Centre on July 25 will launch the Har Ghar Jal Utsav. Under the new campaign, the 1.54 lakh villages in the country, which reported 100 percent coverage under the scheme, will be inspected and certified.

The government has also set September 30 as the cut-off date for approval of all pending projects and works under the Har Ghar Jal mission, sources told News18.

A total of 38.75 lakh tap water connections were provided in the first quarter of 2022-23, compared to 35.22 lakh connections during the same period the previous year. This is despite the rain and severe floods in several areas of the country. Coverage of available tap water in rural households today stands at slightly over 50 percent, compared to the abysmal 17 percent coverage when the scheme first started in 2019. The government is still aiming to complete the project by 2024.

Under the Har Ghar Jal Utsav, water certification of every household will be given in the over 1.5 lakh villages, which reported complete coverage of the scheme. Only 11,000 villages have so far been fully certified. The campaign will run from July 25 to August 12, with a focus on states like Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Bihar and Manipur, where the Har Ghar Jal scheme has seen large-scale implementation.

On the other hand, in states like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, the progress has been slow. The coverage rate in these states stands far below the national average of 51 percent — 21 percent, 15 percent, 25 percent, and 28 percent, respectively.