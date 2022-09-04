Teachers’ Day 2022: Wishes, messages to share with your guru

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini As the day approaches, we've gathered some warm wishes and messages to send to your teachers on this special day.

Teachers' Day is observed on September 5 every year in India to honour the great academic philosopher and scholar Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on the same day in 1888. The commemoration, of this day, is an honour bestowed upon teachers’ in recognition of their incalculable contributions to our lives. Teachers play a crucial role in determining the future of the country, as is generally acknowledged. People never forget the one teacher in their lives who inspired them to work toward their objectives and helped them become the people they are today. This could be through the classes they took or discussions you had with them in and out of the classroom. This day makes them realise their true worth and significance in our lives and in the world.

As the day approaches, we've gathered some warm wishes and messages to send to your teachers on this special day.

– A teacher is the trailblazer of society, and one thing will never change. We are all illuminated by their light. Thank you, and happy Teachers' Day!

– Wishing all the teachers who have influenced my life in so many different ways a very Happy Teachers’ Day.

– I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had you as a teacher who has aided me in working forward towards my goal in life. Happy Teachers' Day to you.

– I am privileged to be your student. Thank you for constantly pushing me to do my best and reinforcing in me a love of learning. Happy Teachers’ Day!

– I wish you a very Happy Teachers' Day! I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for you and I definitely could not have accomplished this success without you.

– Blessed are students like me who have teachers like you to guide and support them. Best wishes on World Teachers' Day to the most wonderful teacher.

– A heartfelt thank you to the most inspiring teacher who taught me to believe in myself and my dreams. Best wishes on Teachers' Day.

– Happy World Teachers' Day to the teacher who has always shown me the way, who has always had my back.

– A teacher is rarely both a teacher and a friend at the same time, but you're something special. Happy Teachers' Day!

– You are the greatest teacher on the globe. Wherever I go in life, I will always remember that I had an inspirational teacher in the form of you. I hope you have a wonderful Teachers’ Day filled with happy memories!