Happy Teachers' Day 2022: Date, history and significance

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Teachers’ Day, Teachers’ Day 2020, happy teachers’ day,

Teachers have always occupied a special place in our life. Agree? Therefore, to acknowledge the significant role of teachers in the life of every student, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5. This day is an ode to all the educators who help students to build a meaningful future. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The day is celebrated with much enthusiasm and gusto at various schools, colleges and other educational institutes.

History

On Teachers’ Day, people also celebrate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s contribution to the field of education. He was affectionate, and someone who was always ready to help people learn and gain knowledge.

When Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan got elected as the second President of India, some of his students and friends had requested that he must allow them to celebrate his birthday on September 5. However, Dr Radhakrishnan stated, “Instead of observing my birthday discretely, it would be my pompous privilege if 5th September is scrutinised as Teachers' Day.” Since then, the country has been celebrating Teachers’ Day on September 5.

Significance

Teachers have been instrumental in shaping the lives of their students. They mould young minds and carry the responsibility of supporting them in their life and career. The main aim of this day is to honour teachers and their commitment to the students.

Inspirational Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

-- “Teachers should be the best minds in the country."

-- “A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

-- “The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

-- “The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."