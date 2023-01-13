English
india News

Lohri 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Lohri 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Lohri 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 6:40:41 AM IST (Published)

Lohri, the harvest festival is celebrated with popular folk dances, a bonfire and delicious seasonal treats in the northern parts of the country, especially in Punjab. Here are some Lohri wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family, friends and loved ones.

One of the most popular traditional and cultural festivals of the country, Lohri will be celebrated on January 13 this year. The harvest festival is celebrated with popular folk dances, a bonfire and delicious seasonal treats in the northern parts of the country, especially in Punjab.

On this auspicious occasion of Lohri, here are some Lohri wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family, friends and loved ones:
  • This Lohri, may the sweetness of jaggery and the warmth of groundnuts add a happy zing to your life. Happy Lohri.
  • May God brighten our lives like the fire of Lohri and shower it with happiness and prosperity. Best wishes for Lohri in 2023.
    • ALSO READ: Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal 2023: Date, history, and significance
    • We hope on this Lohri festival, you get connected with your friends, and with your family, And May God give you a blessing for the future, Happy Lohri!
    • May the festive occasion of Lohri bring along lots of opportunities for you to grow and be prosperous in life. Wishing you a very Happy Lohri.
    • Let us dance around the bonfire and spread happiness and joy around us to make it a memorable Lohri for everyone. A very Happy Lohri to all.
    • Wish that the Warmth of Bonfire, the Sweetness of Gud and Rewari on Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!
    • May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, for you to explore every joy of life. Happy Lohri!
      • ALSO READ: Pongal gifts worth lakhs gutted in fire at Madurai Collector’s Office
      • On this day of Lohri, I wish that the divine festival fills your life with prosperity and growth. May 2023 be a warm and fruitful year for you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri.
      • Warm Lohri greetings to you. May this festive occasion of Lohri bring you prosperity and happiness.
        (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
        Tags

        celebration Lohri wishes

        Next Article

        Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passes away at 75

        X