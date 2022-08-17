Happy Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, messages & quotes to share with loved ones

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The festival of Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18, and it will continue till Friday, August 19 this year.

Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals of India celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals and is celebrated with great fervour worldwide. On Krishna Janmashtami, ‘Dahi Handi’ is organised at various places along with several other events. Janmashtami is the day to share messages and wishes of love, faith and happiness.

Here are some quotes, messages and wishes you can share with your friends, family and loved ones on Janmashtami:

1. May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your makhan-mishri with all your worries & sorrow. Happy Janmashtami!

2. ‘Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power and morality.’ — The Bhagavad Gita

3. May the Natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy. Happy Janmashtami to all!

4. I pray to Lord Krishna to always shower you with his choicest blessings and empower you with the strength to follow the right path in life. Happy Janmashtami!

5. This Krishna Janmashtami, eliminate the Kansa within you, to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family!

6. May the celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami fill our hearts with hope, peace, and happiness. Sending best wishes on Krishna Janmashtami to all.

7. May Murli Manohar continue to bestow health and prosperity on your family, and may you always find peace. Happy Janmashtami!