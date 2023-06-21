International Yoga Day 2023 LIVE updates | Baba Ramdev, Uttarakhand CM do yoga in Haridwar

International Yoga Day 2023 LIVE updates | Around 8,000 people expected to join NYC Times Square event
Around 8,000 people are expected to join the International Day of Yoga 2023 event in New York at Times Square, according to Douglass Stewart, co-founder of the Summer Solstice Yoga. "We are happy to hear that PM Modi is supporting this," he added.
This will take place on the same day PM Modi hosts a session at the UN Headquarters.
International Yoga Day 2023 LIVE updates | Baba Ramdev, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami do yoga in Haridwar
International Yoga Day 2023 LIVE update | PM Modi to host yoga session at UN Headquarter in NYC
This year the 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated and grand celebrations have been organised across India and abroad as well.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be leading the celebrations at the UN Headquarters in New York City on June 21. The event will take place from 8am-9am EST i.e. 5:30pm-6:30pm IST.
International Yoga Day 2023 LIVE | What is the theme this year?
Every year, a different theme is chosen to highlight different aspects of Yoga, and the day serves as an opportunity for individuals, communities, and organisations to participate in Yoga-related activities such as workshops, seminars, exhibitions and public demonstrations.
The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.
International Yoga Day 2023 LIVE | Since when do we celebrate International Day of Yoga?
The United Nations General Assembly designated the International Day of Yoga in December 2014, following a proposal by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and since then the day is being celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year.
International Yoga Day 2023 LIVE | What is yoga?
Yoga is an ancient practice of physical exercises developed in India for the holistic well-being of all. Yoga practices include physical exercises known as ‘asanas’, breathing techniques and meditation. Yoga seeks to enhance general wellbeing and harmony between the mind, body and spirit.