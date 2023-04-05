Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Wishes and messages to share with family and friends

Hanuman Jayanti falls on the 15th day of the waxing moon period in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on April 6.
Lord Hanuman's devotees celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on his birth anniversary. Believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, Hanuman is seen as a symbol of energy and power. Lord Hanuman is revered as the most ardent devotee of Lord Ram and holds a very special place in Hinduism. Hanuman Jayanti day falls on the 15th day of the waxing moon period in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on April 6.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice
Apr 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance
Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma
Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance
Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your friends, family and loved ones on Hanuman Jayanti.
Hanuman Jayanti wishes
Hanuman Jayanti messages